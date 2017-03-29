Juneau Afternoon – 3-30-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon:
We’ll meet some bi-lingual students from UAS;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,
Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3 billion a yearWhile much of the recent focus has been on the opioid crisis, a report found that alcohol use causes more economic damage.
What is the Arctic Council and how does it work?Eight Arctic nations, six circumpolar indigenous groups, and over 30 representatives from other countries and organizations participate in the intergovernmental forum.
Kake resident remembers ’64 earthquake as state recognizes disaster saftetyA tsunami warning drill takes place once a year, and one village in Southeast has not forgotten the importance of being ready when disaster strikes.
The weird, wonderful world of Nome after IditarodNome turns into a bit of a carnival when the Iditarod winner mushes into town. For nearly a week, racers continue arriving before the banquet that officially concludes each year’s Iditarod.