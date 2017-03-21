Juneau hospital warns of big losses under GOP health care bill

Bartlett Regional Hospital could lose $3 to $4 million in federal funding under the House Republican bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
CEO Chuck Bill briefed the Juneau Assembly on Monday evening.
“It could be a several million dollar hit to Bartlett,” Bill said in an interview. “Primarily because they would repeal the Medicaid expansion and not replace it with the funds that we had to care for that population in the past.”
The House bill would allow people to deduct medical costs from their taxes. It would also roll back subsidies for most people and push more health costs to the states. Alaska has the highest health care costs in the nation.
The result would be higher levels of uninsured Americans. Bill said rural hospitals have benefited from Medicaid expansion, which helps cover those who normally can’t afford the full cost of insurance.
“If they repeal that, then we’re back to self-pay patients who we typically get 5 cents on the dollar verses 50 cents on the dollar for Medicaid.”
Bartlett Regional Hospital is subsidized by the City and Borough of Juneau and projects about a $331,000 loss this fiscal year.
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote Thursday on the bill. It would then go to the U.S. Senate. President Donald Trump says he supports it.
Recent headlines
-
Pebble, EPA seek more time to try to resolve lawsuitThe joint EPA-Pebble motion states that the parties have made "substantial progress in recent discussions" and are focused on trying to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
-
House Majority Leader Chris Tuck pushes reforms to improve voter turnoutHouse Bill 1 would give people the option to permanently vote by mail and allow for same day registration, among other things. It's intended to help rural Alaska especially -- which tends to vote blue -- which could help Democrats in statewide races.
-
Citizen scientists monitor North Pole airNorth Pole routinely violates federal air quality standards during the winter months. Jeanne Olson says a monitor on her property once registered a fine particulate level that was more than seven times the EPA threshold of 35 micrograms per cubic meter.
-
State health commissioner, Rep. Young concerned about health care billHealth Commissioner Valeria Davidson said the bill would devastate the Medicaid program in the state. Davidson said the bill shift responsibility onto states at a time when Alaska can’t afford it.