Juneau hospital warns of big losses under GOP health care bill

Bartlett Regional Hospital could lose $3 to $4 million in federal funding under the House Republican bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

CEO Chuck Bill briefed the Juneau Assembly on Monday evening.

“It could be a several million dollar hit to Bartlett,” Bill said in an interview. “Primarily because they would repeal the Medicaid expansion and not replace it with the funds that we had to care for that population in the past.”

The House bill would allow people to deduct medical costs from their taxes. It would also roll back subsidies for most people and push more health costs to the states. Alaska has the highest health care costs in the nation.

The result would be higher levels of uninsured Americans. Bill said rural hospitals have benefited from Medicaid expansion, which helps cover those who normally can’t afford the full cost of insurance.

“If they repeal that, then we’re back to self-pay patients who we typically get 5 cents on the dollar verses 50 cents on the dollar for Medicaid.”

Bartlett Regional Hospital is subsidized by the City and Borough of Juneau and projects about a $331,000 loss this fiscal year.

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote Thursday on the bill. It would then go to the U.S. Senate. President Donald Trump says he supports it.