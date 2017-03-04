Avalanche at Eaglecrest injures one, city warns of high danger

An avalanche at Eaglecrest Ski Area on Saturday injured one person.

According to a Capital City Fire/Rescue Facebook post, a ski patroller saw the injured person get caught by the avalanche.

Eaglecrest Ski Patrol retrieved the injured person and took them to a waiting ambulance.

The post did not identify the injured person or describe the extent of the injuries. CCFR was not immediately available for comment.

In the post, CCFR warned residents to be careful and pointed out that another avalanche came down above Juneau on Friday.

The agency also posted a link to the City and Borough of Juneau’s Urban Avalanche Advisory web page. As of Saturday afternoon, the site warns of high avalanche danger.

