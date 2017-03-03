Plane goes down near Metlakatla, minor injuries reported

One of two people aboard a Twin Beech 18 turboprop plane suffered minor injuries, but otherwise both survived, after a Twin Beech turboprop plane en route from Klawock went down Friday morning in the water about 15 miles south of Ketchikan.

The plane was attempting to land at Ketchikan International Airport shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, when it missed its approach, said Jerry Kiffer of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Flight service heard a scratchy communication from the pilot saying he lost an engine and was attempting to land on the beach near Metlakatla, he said.

The rescue squad contacted the search-and-rescue team on Annette Island, Kiffer said.

KVRS was assigned to search the area from the Ketchikan airport to Boswick Inlet, while the Metlakatla team searched the shores on Annette Island. The Coast Guard also responded.

The pilot and passenger were located south of Metlakatla on the beach in Smuggler’s Cove. The wheeled plane landed on the water and the two onboard were able to make it to shore, Kiffer said.

He said one had minor injuries. The other was cold and wet.

Heavy snow was falling in the Ketchikan area at the time of the accident.

No additional details were available.