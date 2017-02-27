Juneau Afternoon – 2-28-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with William Todd Hunt about the Orpheus Project’s production of West Side Story;
Lori Sowa will be here to talk about the upcoming construction downtown;
We’ll get details about CBJ plans with Pederson Hill with Greg Chaney;
Cherry Ecklund will be here to talk about Read Across America
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 5 by President Trump’s address before Congress, At 7, it’s Alaska News Nightly, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Eaglecrest Ski Area proposes beer and wine salesAprès-ski drinks are common in the Eaglecrest Ski Area parking lot. Now, the Eaglecrest board wants to license alcohol sales and earn a slice of the revenue.
Title IX investigation brings many University of Alaska failings to lightThe investigation lasted for three years. Title IX is the federal law that outlaws discrimination against, or the exclusion of, any person from a federally funded education program or activity because of their sex or gender.
Lawmakers split on Health and Social Services budget changesCommittee members who are part of the Republican minority caucus voted for deeper cuts.
Snow advisory stalls downtown Juneau street workCrews are working on the first phase of improvements to sidewalks, lighting and the pavement along South Franklin Street. The $1.2 million phase of the project is being funded through marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds. The target date for completion is June 1.