Juneau Afternoon – 2-28-17

By February 27, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with William Todd Hunt about the Orpheus Project’s production of West Side Story;
Lori Sowa will be here to talk about the upcoming construction downtown;
We’ll get details about CBJ plans with Pederson Hill with Greg Chaney;
Cherry Ecklund will be here to talk about Read Across America
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 5 by President Trump’s address before Congress, At 7, it’s Alaska News Nightly, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.

0

