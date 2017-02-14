Juneau deputy mayor decries bumper sticker vandalism

During Monday’s Juneau Assembly meeting, Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis shared this photo he took of his vehicle, saying it had been vandalized last month during the Assembly’s debate over a resolution supporting the Juneau Access Project.
He had city staff project it on a screen.
“I was parked downtown for this. I had my Assembly parking permit in the window of my vehicle and this is what I found on my vehicle when I left,” Nankervis told fellow Assembly members. “As you can see, I had a sticker and I got a sticker that was modified. I’m not sure who felt it was appropriate to vandalize my vehicle, but the vandalism was consistent with the tone set at the meeting.”
The former police captain said he was disappointed by the act and suspects critics of the proposed road. He said it reminded him of vandalism that appeared to be politically motivated during last year’s U.S. presidential campaign.
He summed up, “We should be able to politely and civilly agree to disagree at times.”
Hear Nankervis’ full remarks (1:15):
Recent headlines
-
New fee would sharply hike state fees for studded tiresThe rutted lanes on the Glenn Highway in Anchorage’s Eagle River section have helped prompt the new legislation.
-
Can home wood pellet boilers go from fringe to mainstream?The Ketchikan airport has one. So does the Walter Sobeloff Building in downtown Juneau. Now, a fringe group of homeowners are installing wood pellet boilers to heat their homes.
-
Juneau murder trial ends in mistrialProsecutors have already signaled their intentions to request a change of venue for the new trial. All 12 jurors have been sent home and a new trial is tentatively set for April.
-
Coast Guard calls off search for F/V Destination near St. George IslandAfter three days, the Coast Guard called off the search for the crew of F/V Destination late Monday. The 98-foot crabber sent a distress signal Saturday morning, two miles northwest of St. George Island.