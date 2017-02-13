Juneau Afternoon 2-14-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll meet poet Roger Reeves, in town for a reading at the Valley Library;
We’ll talk with K. J. Metcalf and Dan Montieth;
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, New Letters On the Air at at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Bill offers new option for PFDs: paying state income taxesEmployers could deduct state income tax payments from workers’ paychecks. But if workers prefer to pay with PFDs, they could ask their employers to deduct less money each pay period.
Winners announced for Wearable Art ‘Renaissance’Wearable Art entrants are known for innovation, creativity, repurposing materials and for social commentary. This year was no exception.
From the ashes: Life returns to Kasatochi volcanoNearly every year since Kasatochi erupted, scientists have returned to study how ecosystems respond to cataclysmic destruction.
Canadian police revisiting more than 10,000 dismissed sexual assault casesAn investigation by The Globe and Mail found that a fifth of reported rapes and assaults were dismissed as "unfounded," meaning baseless. Now police across the country are reviewing old cases.