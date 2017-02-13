Juneau Afternoon 2-14-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll meet poet Roger Reeves, in town for a reading at the Valley Library;

We’ll talk with K. J. Metcalf and Dan Montieth;

And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, New Letters On the Air at at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.