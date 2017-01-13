Nome woman found dead in Anchorage parking lot

A missing person case for Anchorage police turned into a death investigation on Thursday.
A graduate of Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School, Martina Painter, 25, was found dead Thursday afternoon. She was the only person in a blue four-door Dodge Dart located in a parking lot near University Lake Park in Anchorage.
A family member had contacted Anchorage Police Department about 11 p.m. Wednesday and filed a missing person’s report, claiming Painter had gone out for the evening with a friend but had not returned home.
An autopsy conducted today in Anchorage. The cause of death has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.
Anchorage homicide detectives have conducted several interviews and are not currently looking to speak with anyone else regarding this incident.
A Facebook profile matching Painters said she had previously worked at Norton Sound Health Corporation, Nome. It also said she had attended University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Recent headlines
-
Trump team: Top adviser talked with Russian ambassador before U.S. hacking responseCritics have long raised concerns about Gen. Michael Flynn's relationship with Moscow. The nominee for national security adviser was in regular contact in December with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
-
40 years later, John McPhee’s book still brings fans to Eagle, AlaskaJohn Borg hosts literary tourists who come through Eagle, Alaska, in the summer looking for characters from John McPhee's book Coming into the Country.
-
Alaska’s warming waters could slow coral growth, impacting fishIn a study released Thursday, scientists warned about the potential impact to fish, which take refuge in thickets of coral.
-
Alaska Native healthcare leader Sally Smith dies at 70H. Sally Smith, longtime chairman of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation board of directors, died Tuesday in Seattle from complications with leukemia. She was 70.