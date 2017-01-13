Kenai Borough invocation lawsuit moves to federal court

The Borough Assembly invocation lawsuit moved to federal court this week.
The lawsuit, filed Dec. 14 in Anchorage Superior Court by the ACLU of Alaska, claims the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s invocation policy is discriminatory.
Borough attorney Kevin Clarkson filed a motion Jan. 9 to move the case from the state court to the U.S. District Court.
Under current Borough Assembly policy, only individuals or religious associations on a pre-approved list are allowed to give the invocation.
The ACLU claims this policy violates constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.
The Borough Assembly passed a resolution on Jan. 3 authorizing the transfer of $50,000 from Borough Mayor Mike Navarre’s office to defend the invocation policy in court.
Recent headlines
-
Nome woman found dead in Anchorage parking lotA missing person case for Anchorage police turned into a death investigation on Thursday. A graduate of Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School, Martina Painter, 25, was found dead Thursday afternoon. She was the only person in a blue four-door Dodge Dart located in a parking lot near University Lake Park in Anchorage.
-
Trump team: Top adviser talked with Russian ambassador before U.S. hacking responseCritics have long raised concerns about Gen. Michael Flynn's relationship with Moscow. The nominee for national security adviser was in regular contact in December with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
-
40 years later, John McPhee’s book still brings fans to Eagle, AlaskaJohn Borg hosts literary tourists who come through Eagle, Alaska, in the summer looking for characters from John McPhee's book Coming into the Country.
-
Alaska’s warming waters could slow coral growth, impacting fishIn a study released Thursday, scientists warned about the potential impact to fish, which take refuge in thickets of coral.