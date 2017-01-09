New city dock in Chignik Bay nearly complete

Construction is continuing on the new city dock in Chignik Bay. The roughly $11 million project has been the top capital improvement project for the Lake and Peninsula Borough, and should be ready in plenty of time to receive the Ferry Vessel Tustamena when it starts the Aleutian run in May.
For years the “Trusty Tusty” has tied up at the privately owned Trident Seafoods dock in Chignik Bay.
That dock was in need of repairs, some of which the city and borough agreed to pay for, but they were just band aid fixes.
Borough manager Nathan Hill says there was no guarantee the ferry route would continue to include the Chigniks without the new dock.
“The communities of Chignik Bay, Chignik Lake, and Lagoon, and Perryville, have all depended on the Alaska Marine Highway System now for a couple decades, and it’s a great resource,” he said.
The Lake and Pen Borough and city of Chignik Bay contributed a combined $4 million, and the state covered another $7 million to see the dock built.
The project went out to bid late in 2015, construction started last fall, and Hill said it’s being built mostly on time and near budget.
“We were anticipating the project to be complete by Christmas and ran into some conditions that prevented that, but we’re not too far off track,” he said. “I’d say a good estimate on completion would be the end of January, beginning of February.”
The only setback to date, he says, was that material that was to be used to fill in the dock did not work out as intended. Hill briefed the borough assembly on that in November.
“The weather conditions and the material they had available just wasn’t working out very well,” he said. “There was a lot of standing water in the material so they couldn’t compact it. Long story short, they will be hauling a substantial amount of fill in from elsewhere with the barge.”
He said the new material came with a price tag of a little over a million dollars, a tenth of which the city and the borough were required to pick up.
Don Bumpus, a now retired fisherman from Chignik Lagoon, said he has been pushing to see this much-needed dock built for years.
“I think we were the last community on the Alaska Peninsula to get a city dock,” Bumpus said. “We’ve always used the two processing docks that were there, and they’re in pretty bad shape now. One of them is really bad. Just to see that thing as far along as it is now is just really impressive.”
Beyond getting the ferry in and out during the summer months, there’s hope the new dock will encourage economic growth around the area’s lucrative fisheries and resource extraction.
Recent headlines
-
Accused airport shooter assigned a public defender at first court appearanceEsteban Santiago, who faces charges in the rampage that killed five people and wounded six others, is scheduled to enter a plea later this month.
-
Renovated 120-slip Douglas Harbor on track to reopen in springThe new $6 million design has no wooden pilings in the water and uses less metal that could rust. The new dock is projected to last 40 to 50 years.
-
Homer students to compete in state robotics championshipThis winter, a group of middle-schoolers at West Homer Elementary are putting aside hockey sticks and skis in favor of a more unusual team sport: building robots. The group of 10 sixth-graders calls themselves the “Brickheads.”
-
Alutiiq Museum director of operations to take job in MinnesotaMarnie Leist has been in Kodiak for 11 years, and looks back to when she first arrived to the island. She said she got a master’s degree in art history and museum studies, and the only position she applied to following graduation was one at the museum. When she moved here, it was the first time she’d been to Kodiak, she said.