Juneau’s cruise ship head tax spending pitches due next week

Proposals to spend Juneau’s cruise ship passenger fees are due next Monday, and so far, the city hasn’t received many pitches.
The city charges a $5 per passenger tax on large vessels that stop in Juneau. With about a million cruise ship passengers a year, it generates about $5 million. Under federal law, that money can only be spent on projects and programs that address both cruise ship passengers’ safety and accessibility.
Susan Phillips, an executive assistant to the city manager, said, as of Tuesday, the city has only received nine project proposals from five entities. The submissions period opened Dec. 2.
Typically, the city receives dozens of pitches for things like seasonal emergency services personnel, waterfront infrastructure improvements, crossing guards and more public restroom cleaning and maintenance.
Meanwhile, Cruise Lines International Association’s lawsuit alleging Juneau misspends that money is pending in federal court.
Neither the city attorney nor a representative of the cruise line association could be reached for comment, but Juneau Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove said the case is in the discovery phase.
Cosgrove said the looming lawsuit won’t affect the spending process this year.
“Business as usual. We’ll just move forward with using the same process we’ve always used, as you’re aware,” Cosgrove said. “It’s a public process where we ask people to submit, and then we go through — traditionally, we have met with industry representatives to discuss the proposals and hear their thoughts about them, and we will do the same thing this year.”
Juneau’s Marine Passenger Fee Proceeds Committee vets the initial list of spending proposals. Its recommendation go to the Juneau Assembly, which gets the final say on the projects that make the cut. The assembly discussion is expected in the spring for the budget year that begins in July.
Recent headlines
-
For Homer resident, Bogoslof eruptions mean more habitat for wildlifeA volcano in the eastern Aleutians has been erupting for the past week. Bogoslof volcano is an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska. It’s part of the Alaska Maritime Wildlife Refuge, which is based hundreds of miles away in Homer.
-
Weak snowpack heightens avalanche danger in Southcentral AlaskaHeavy snow over the weekend in parts of Southcentral Alaska has forecasters urging caution in the backcountry because of heightened avalanche danger.
-
Northwest timber industry hit hard by heavy fall rainsThe rainiest fall on record in parts of eastern Oregon and Washington was good for keeping late-season wildfires at bay, but torrential rains wreaked havoc on some timber harvesters in the Northwest.
-
Letter from Kodiak’s past found in wall during kitchen remodelHouses can be historic in many senses – for instance, the history that families create. Recently, the owner of one house on a hill found a little of that family history while renovating.