Six months pass since this Juneau man went missing

It’s been almost six months since Junior Siufanua was last seen in Juneau. He had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people before he was reported missing by staff on Feb. 25.

Siufanua is 39 years old and was last seen at the Glory Hall homeless shelter in the Mendenhall Valley on Feb. 9. Staff at the shelter say he left his room without taking any belongings, including his phone and diabetes medication.

Juneau Police Commander Matt DuBois oversees the criminal investigations unit for the Juneau Police Department. He said police continue to search for him.

“We’re asking the public for help if they’ve seen him or even had a conversation with him, to contact us,” he said. “It’s one of those things where [we’re] just trying to figure out exactly where he went.”

DuBois said throughout the investigation, police learned that Siufanua came to Juneau from Anchorage likely within the last year. Police have been in contact with a family member in the Lower 48, who also doesn’t know where he is.

DuBois said police have searched the area surrounding the Glory Hall where he was last seen. Police have also shared his information throughout town and connected with people who may have interacted with him during his stay at the Glory Hall. Siufanua is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. There are no records of him leaving Juneau by boat or plane.

DuBois said it’s important that people notify police as soon as they believe someone might be missing.

“Call us immediately. We’d rather you be wrong and it comes to nothing,” he said. “But as far as investigations go, when you have a big time gap, we’re behind the curve. I just urge people to call as soon as they have a gut feeling or concern.”

Anyone with information about Siufanua’s whereabouts should call JPD’s non-emergency line at (907) 586-0600.