KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau | Public Safety

Man previously staying at Glory Hall hasn’t been seen in more than a month

by

A missing person poster for Juneau resident Junior Siufanua hangs inside the Glory Hall homeless shelter in the Mendenhall Valley on Friday, March 13, 2026. (Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)

It has now been more than a month since a Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people was last seen by staff.

Junior Lama Siufanua has been reported missing. He hasn’t been seen since Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Juneau police)

Junior Lama Siufanua was reported missing on Feb. 25.

Police say there are no updates, and the case has been assigned to their investigations unit. 

Siufanua is 38 years old and was last seen at the Glory Hall in the Mendenhall Valley on Feb. 9.

Glory Hall staff say Siufanua left his belongings in his room, including his phone. He also left behind medication for diabetes, according to Alaska State Troopers

Anyone with information about Siufanua’s whereabouts should call JPD’s non-emergency line at (907) 586-0600.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications