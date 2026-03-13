Man previously staying at Glory Hall hasn’t been seen in more than a month

It has now been more than a month since a Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people was last seen by staff.

Junior Lama Siufanua was reported missing on Feb. 25.

Police say there are no updates, and the case has been assigned to their investigations unit.

Siufanua is 38 years old and was last seen at the Glory Hall in the Mendenhall Valley on Feb. 9.

Glory Hall staff say Siufanua left his belongings in his room, including his phone. He also left behind medication for diabetes, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Anyone with information about Siufanua’s whereabouts should call JPD’s non-emergency line at (907) 586-0600.