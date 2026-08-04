Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

In this newscast:
- It’s been almost six months since Junior Siufanua was last seen in Juneau. He had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people before he was reported missing by staff on Feb. 25.
- Seventeen candidates are running to be Alaska’s next governor. Alaskans are already heading to the polls for early voting in the Aug. 18 nonpartisan, pick-one primary, which will narrow the field to four. It can be tough to pick a favorite in a crowded field, so we’re bringing you interviews with some of the top candidates in the race.
- Running around or playing pretend are integral parts of summer as a kid. But some children need a more supportive environment to play their own way.