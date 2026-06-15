Citizen proposition to support recreational facilities secures spot on Juneau’s local ballot

A citizen ballot proposition that would add a new seasonal sales tax will appear on the local ballot this fall election. That’s after advocates gained more than 3,200 signatures of support. The tax is intended to boost funding for the city’s recreational facilities.

Michael Cole is one of the residents behind the proposition. He says the proposition saw an overwhelming amount of support from the public. The group gathered more than 600 additional signatures than required to secure a spot on the ballot.

“We need to be healthy and recreation, whether it be swimming or hockey or whatever, is a big part of us being able to maintain that healthiness,” he said.

The ballot proposition seeks to implement a 1% seasonal sales tax in Juneau during the tourism season from April 1 to Sept. 30. Right now, the city taxes residents at 5%. The additional 1% seasonal tax is intended to help fund the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation.

According to city tax data estimates, the proposition would bring in $6.8 million more in revenue to the city annually.

The proposition comes after the Juneau Assembly said it was considering cutting services or closing some recreational facilities this spring due to a multimillion-dollar budget gap. The Assembly ultimately spared the closures of Juneau’s pools and Dimond Park Field House after public outcry, but voted in favor of closing the Mount Jumbo Gym on Douglas Island.

Cole says the group heard some pushback from some residents during signature gathering who were worried about the tax’s impact on seasonal business. But, he said most people understood the reasons behind the proposition and supported the idea.

Another citizen ballot proposition could also appear on the ballot. It seeks to raise the city’s cap on the local property tax rate, also known as the mill rate, back to where it was before voters approved lowering it last fall. Supporters of the proposition are currently gathering signatures of support, which are due back to the city on June 17.