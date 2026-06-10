Assembly members Christine Woll, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs not running for reelection this fall

Juneau Assembly members Christine Woll and Alicia Hughes-Skandijs say they do not plan to run for reelection this fall.

Woll announced her plan to step down during the Assembly’s meeting on Monday night and Hughes-Skandijs told KTOO in an interview on Wednesday. Both say they want to spend more time with their families and enjoy their free time.

Hughes-Skandijs was first elected to fill a partial term in 2019. She and Woll were then elected for their first full terms in 2020 and then reelected in 2023.

“I’ve loved my time on the Assembly,” Hughes-Skandijs said. “I’m proud of the time that I’ve had there, but it’s a tremendous amount of work, it’s a tremendous amount of time.”

“I definitely feel like serving in this role on the Assembly has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life, really, because you see the impact of your work,” Woll said.

During their time on the Assembly, both tackled difficult topics like the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ship tourism management and housing development. Both were a part of the cohort of Assembly members in 2022 who originally voted against the controversial plan to purchase a used gondola for Eaglecrest Ski Area, a plan that has since been cancelled.

Woll chairs the Assembly finance committee and helped navigate the Assembly through this year’s difficult budget-making season. Hughes-Skandijs chairs the Assembly Lands, Housing and Economic Development committee, tasked with exploring potential housing projects and development ideas across the borough.

In separate interviews, both say they are most proud of their efforts to prioritize more housing development in Juneau, though they noted the work is far from done. Woll said, despite the challenges of being an Assembly member, she encouraged people to throw their hat in the ring or get involved with city government in other ways, like joining a board.

“I would definitely encourage people that think about our community’s future — whether they like where we’re headed or not — to get involved, because otherwise, other people will make those decisions for you,” she said.

“It is one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do if you want to make a positive difference in a community that you love,” Hughes-Skandijs said. “You can really affect change in a positive way.”

Assembly member Paul Kelly’s seat is also open this fall. Kelly, who is up for his second term, has already filed for reelection with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The filing period for seats on the Assembly and school board opens on July 17. Election Day is Oct. 6.