Juneau School Board seeks feedback for superintendent search

The Juneau School Board is quickly moving through the search process for a new superintendent. And it’s working with a search firm to collect feedback from the community before it makes a hiring decision.

Board Member David Noon said at a super site council meeting last week that the board plans to hire a superintendent in March.

“It’s an aggressive horizon,” he said. “But we’re pretty sure we can do it.”

Current Superintendent Frank Hauser announced his resignation in October.

The board in December approved a $29,000 contract with national search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC to recruit candidates for the position. The job post lists characteristics the board is looking for in a new superintendent, which Noon said includes being able to work with local stakeholders and look at “new educational pathways.”

“We want someone who can, you know, create and sustain a positive educational environment, someone who has a record of advocacy for families, for students,” Noon said.

The application for the position closes on Feb. 5.

Noon said consultants with the firm are also meeting with staff, administrators, students, families and businesses to get information on what they are looking for in a superintendent.

In addition to meetings and interviews, community members can fill out a survey by Feb. 13. According to the district’s website, the board plans to make an offer to a new superintendent in March, with a July 1 start date.