Joyce Parry-Moore ‘Fill the Room: An Invitation to Take Up Space’ book event | UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer on new programs | Geoff & Marcy Larson on Alaskan Brewing 40th Anniversary

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, July 23, 2026
- Chancellor of the University of Alaska Southeast, Dr. Aparna Palmer, chats about fall course highlights, new programs, and more.
- An extended interview from KTOO Morning Edition host Mike Lane with Geoff and Marcy Larson of Alaskan Brewing as they celebrate 40 years of beer making.
- Joyce Parry-Moore, former Juneau-ite, company member of Perseverance Theatre, and founder of Opera-to-Go, shares about her new book “Fill the Room: An Invitation to Take Up Space” and the events happening in Juneau on August 6 at Hearthside and August 7 at McPhetres Hall.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.