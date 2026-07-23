KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Joyce Parry-Moore ‘Fill the Room: An Invitation to Take Up Space’ book event | UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer on new programs | Geoff & Marcy Larson on Alaskan Brewing 40th Anniversary

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, July 23, 2026

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Theater Alaska opens 'Cry It Out,' a funny and heartfelt comedy about motherhood | Flood preparation and safety with the City and Borough of Juneau

Juneau Afternoon featuring Theater Alaska's "Cry It Out" play opening this week, and CBJ Emergency Services on flood preparation and safety.

'Rainforest Romp' contra dance weekend with duo Raven & Goose | St. Vincent de Paul whale watch tour | Juneau Commission on Aging event updates

Juneau Afternoon featuring the Rainforest Romp Contra Weekend, St. Vincent de Paul whale cruise, Juneau Commission on Aging updates.

Herbert River Rollick | Master Gardeners Garden Tour 2026 | KTOO/SHI Intern Elan Chappell

Juneau Afternoon featuring the Herbert River Rollick, SE Master Gardeners Garden Tour, and KTOO/SHI News Intern Elan Chappell.