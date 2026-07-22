Theater Alaska opens ‘Cry It Out,’ a funny and heartfelt comedy about motherhood | Flood preparation and safety with the City and Borough of Juneau

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring Theater Alaska’s “Cry It Out” play opening this week, and CBJ Emergency Services on flood preparation and safety.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.