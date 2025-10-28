Juneau Assembly approves pay hikes to city manager, attorney

The Juneau Assembly approved merit and cost-of-living pay bumps to Juneau’s city manager and city attorney Monday night.

The increases were discussed during an executive session that was not open to the public during the Assembly meeting. Members unanimously approved the increases publicly afterward.

City Manager Katie Koester’s annual salary will now total $236,371. It included a 3% cost-of-living increase and a 3.5% merit increase. She also received an additional $2,750 bonus.

The increase is retroactive to Sept. 8.

City Attorney Emily Wright received a 3% cost-of-living increase and a 7.75% merit increase to match the former city attorney, bringing her salary to just under $208,665. The city will pay Wright retroactively to Aug. 25.

According to city data, Koester is the city’s highest-paid salaried employee. She’s followed by Deputy City Manager Robert Barr and Port Director Carl Uchytil, who all make above $200,000 as of September.

However, according to data from 2024, Koester isn’t the highest-paid employee when it comes to actual earnings. She was outpaced in actual earnings by four Juneau Police Department officers, who are eligible for overtime pay.

The manager’s and attorney’s pay boosts come as some city employees are working without a contract. The city is also bracing itself for a looming budget shortfall following the outcome of this year’s local ballot measures.

The unions representing most police and Capital City Fire/Rescue staff are at an impasse in their wage negotiations with the city. Union officials say Juneau’s wages aren’t competitive with those of other departments and agencies in the state.