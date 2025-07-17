KTOO

Weaver Lily Hope commissioned by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for full-size Chilkat robe

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Lily Hope shares details on her Chilkat robe commission from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with collaborators Sydney Akagi and the Curator of Indigenous Art for Crystal Bridges, Jordan Poorman Cocker, plus KTOO news team members share about a community BBQ happening in Mendenhall Valley as well as details on fall election candidate filing opening this week.

Timestamps:
01:01 Show begins/intro
04:11 Weaving Sovereignty & Community with Lily Hope, Sydney Akagi, Jordan Poorman Cocker
34:21 KTOO News Community BBQ at Riverside Rotary Park with Claire Stremple & Adelyn Baxter
46:40 KTOO Reporter Clarise Larson on the fall election candidate filing period opening

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

