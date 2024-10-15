Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part three

KTOO

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle continues the compelling mini-series, “Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story.” This time, the textured hair journey is explored from the male perspective.

From childhood to adulthood and everything in between, host Christina Michelle and her guests delve into their textured hair journeys. This open and honest conversation pulls back the curtain to reveal the highs and lows Black men face with their hair.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer and Angel Collins produced today’s show.
The show was engineered by Al Boogie, and administrative management was handled by Jordan Lewis.
Additional assistance by Cheryl Snyder and Bostin Christopher.

