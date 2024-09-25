KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau World Affairs Council presents Steve Niva; Captial Brewfest celebrates beverage makers; UAS Evening at Egan presents Dr. Skylar Bayer

by

UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents “Uncharted: Stories of Scientists Navigating Disabilities, Chronic Conditions, and Potential Bias in STEM Careers” with Dr. Skylar Bayer on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Library.

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

