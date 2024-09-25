Juneau Afternoon: Juneau World Affairs Council presents Steve Niva; Captial Brewfest celebrates beverage makers; UAS Evening at Egan presents Dr. Skylar Bayer

On today’s program:
- Juneau World Affairs Council Speaker Series presents “The Middle East on Edge: Assessing the Prospects for a Regional War” with Professor Steven Niva on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m.
- The talk will air on KTOO 360 TV on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 7:00 p.m.
- The Rotary Club of Juneau presents the 13th annual Capital Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Monthly update from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce
- UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents “Uncharted: Stories of Scientists Navigating Disabilities, Chronic Conditions, and Potential Bias in STEM Careers” with Dr. Skylar Bayer on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Library.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
