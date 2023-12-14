Opening delayed again for Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is again delaying its opening after this week’s heavy rain and warm temperatures.

Last year, the ski area opened partially on Dec. 3, but this month’s weather has kept that from happening.

Eaglecrest manager Dave Scanlan said on Thursday that temperatures might drop low enough this weekend for snowmaking machines.

“We’re still on hold waiting for the right combination of natural snow and snowmaking temperatures to really get the lifts turning for the season,” he said.

Scanlan said there’s just enough of a base of snow for snowshoeing or hiking. He said he’s hoping the area may open its Porcupine lift by Wednesday.