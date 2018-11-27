Eaglecrest delays opening day

Skiers and snowboarders waiting to hit the slopes this winter will have to wait a little longer.
Opening day at Eaglecrest Ski Area was set for this coming weekend, but temperatures and lack of snow mean the season will be pushed back at least another week.
In an email, Eaglecrest Marketing Manager Charlie Herrington said they’re ready to make snow as soon as conditions allow.
Eaglecrest spent the offseason working on improvements to the mountain’s snow-making system.
A new pump house and expanded snow gun fleet should improve snow coverage from the base to the upper mountain.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the low-40s this week and a chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday.
