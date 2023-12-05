KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Keira Alkema “Four Weeks in Lebanon” Travelogue

by

Lebanese cedar photo courtesy of Keira Alkema

December 5, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: "Alaska Ink" group show from ten Juneau printmakers; Juneau Dance Theatre's "Nutcracker"

Conversations today: Juneau Arts and Culture Center printmaking gallery show "Alaska Ink" plus Juneau Dance Theatre's "Nutcracker."

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors – "Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, the banned books written by Black authors series continues.  Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss "Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson. 

Juneau Afternoon: Candy Cane Hunt, Bridge Adult Day program, and Nell McConahey's "Transitions" art show

Conversations today: CBJ's Candy Cane Hunt, the Bridge Adult Day program, Nell McConahey's "Transitions" art show, and Gallery Walk rundown with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications