Juneau Afternoon: Theatre in the Rough opens “Cabaret,” plus Photos by Fu Bao, Alaska State Museum, Bartlett Hospital, and the dive/swim team’s Christmas tree fundraiser

On today’s program:
- Public Market with Fu Bao
- Bartlett Hospital highlights resources and more for Diabetes Awareness Month
- Camille Seaman, Juror for the “Alaska Positive” exhibit at the State Museum
- Theatre is the Rough opens “Cabaret” Friday, November 17
- High school swim/dive teams annual Christmas tree fundraiser
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.