Culture Rich Conversations: Black culture and American politics

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an informative and unflinching conversation as they discuss the current state and the history of the Black community and its relationship with American politics.

Today, Christine Michelle had an in-depth conversation with Councilwoman Zoraya Hightower and Dr. Adrienne Jones regarding the painful and oftentimes disenfranchising history of American politics and the Black community! Christina Michelle and her guests share their insights into how far America has come and how far there is still yet to go as our country heads into another election year!

Guests:

Dr. Adrienne Jones, Professor of Political

Science at Morehouse College

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Jones) Councilwoman Zoraya Hightower,

City Councilor Representative of Burlington City

(Photo courtesy of Councilwoman Hightower)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

