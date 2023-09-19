Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival premieres Thursday, September 21, 2023

- On today’s program:
- The Aak’w Rock Indigenous Music festival is here. It’s happening Thursday thru Saturday, September 21-23, 2023 and it’s jammed packed. We have a chat with the leadership of the festival and get final preview details.
- Scientist and Storyteller Skyler Bayer book “Uncharted” is out and she shares details on her signing and event this Thursday, September 21 at Heathside Books downtown.
- The Rock Dump chats about an awesome film they are hosting “Girls Gone Heuco” this Saturday, September 21 about female rock climbers plus a survey they are doing about The Rock Dumps future.
- The Aak’w Rock Indigenous Music festival is here. It’s happening Thursday thru Saturday, September 21-23, 2023 and it’s jammed packed. We have a chat with the leadership of the festival and get final preview details.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.