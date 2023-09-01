Picnics, muskeg harvesting, and First Friday events: Juneau Afternoon Friday, September 1, 2023

On today’s program:
- September is National Suicide Awareness and National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Month. On September 9, Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Community Picnic from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Canoe Healing Journeys from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at Sandy Beach. In addition, there are other events throughout the month.
- Juneau Central Labor Council Labor Day Barbecue Monday, September 4, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Beach
- Naomi Michaelson on muskeg harvesting and special guest Gary Sterling sings a song in honor of the changing season.
- Kevin T. Meyers – Author of “Need Blind Ambition”
- September 1, 2023: First Friday at the downtown location from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- September 5, 2023: Reading and Book Signing at the downtown location 7:00 p.m.
- Glo Ramirez, Artist with a First Friday show at Bustin’ Out Boutique
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
