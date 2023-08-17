The University of Alaska Southeast’s new Dean of Career Education, Cory Ortiz

Cory Ortiz, Dean of the School of Career Education (Photo courtesy of UAS)

August 17, 2023 — Full Episode

The School of Career Education at the University of Alaska Southeast provides programs to meet the short-term training needs and long-term vocational, career, and technical education needs of the residents of Southeast Alaska. The school has a new dean, Cory Ortiz, who started in the position in July. On today’s show, Cory shares his background and his priorities for the school and gives an overview of the various programs and departments under his supervision.

Also on today’s show:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

Catherine Cavender , Juneau Community Garden

, Juneau Community Garden Cynthia Krehbiel , Juneau Community Garden

, Juneau Community Garden Ruth Johnson , Cancer Connection

, Cancer Connection Kym Mauseth , Juneau Trail and Roadrunners

, Juneau Trail and Roadrunners Cory Ortiz, Dean of the School of Career Education, University of Alaska Southeast

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.