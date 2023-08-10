Justin Shoman, KTOO’s new President and General Manager is focused on connecting communities

KTOO President and General Manager Justin Shoman

An Interview with new KTOO President and General Manager Justin Showman

In January of 2023, KTOO entered into the next era of Leadership with the arrival of Justin Shoman, new President and General Manager. He took over the position held by Bill Legere who led KTOO for over 30 years.

After 6-7 months on the job, Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher sits down with Justin to chat about what the first few months have been like, what he’s learned so far, and look ahead a bit to the future of KTOO and all its various divisions.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Justin Shoman, KTOO President and General Manager

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.