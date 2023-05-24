May 24, 2023: Symphony concerts, lighthouses, augmented reality, and author Zetta Elliott

Author Zetta Elliot (Photo courtesy of Zetta Elliot)

May 24, 2023

It’s a short week for Juneau Afternoon. The show will be on break from Thursday, May 25, through Tuesday, June 6.



Juneau Symphony “Showdowns” Featuring Taylor Vidic Featuring a Broadway favorite, “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress, and a debut performance of Taylor Vidic’s original song “Cat and Mouse.” This performance also includes epic faceoffs from stage, screen, and history from Lord of the Rings, West Side Story, Batman, Star Trek, Superman, and more!



Sentinel Island Lighthouse Cruise and Keeper’s Picnic A cruise to historic Sentinel Island Lighthouse, where one will learn about the history of Alaska Lighthouses, view recent preservation work, explore the island flora, and feast on Renee’s famous picnic lunch of ribs, prawns, corn, potatoes, etc.



Augmented Reality Tour of Treadwell Historic Trail An augmented reality walking tour of the Treadwell Historic Trail. Escorted by a guide and spoken narrative that tells the story of the mine and town from 1880-1917, visitors will encounter 11 augmented reality “stories” that show the full size and scale of life in the Treadwell community. There is a 500′ model of the original wharf, a 198′ exact replica of the City of Topeka steamship (known to visit Treadwell around the turn of the century), and multiple opportunities to interact with historically accurate turn-of-the-century mining equipment.



Juneau Public Library – Zetta Elliott Author, educator, playwright, and poet Zetta Elliott will visit Juneau during the first week in June as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. Zetta writes for all ages, including chapter books, poetry, picture books, and young adult novels. She’ll be giving an author talk at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on June 6.



