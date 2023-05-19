Police officer fatally shoots armed man in Point Hope

KTOO

Whalebones welcome visitors to Point Hope. (Photo by Mitch Borden/KNOM)
A man firing a rifle in the Northwest Alaska village of Point Hope Wednesday was shot and killed by a North Slope Borough police officer, Alaska State Troopers say.

According to a trooper report posted online Thursday morning, troopers were informed at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of the shooting. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Point Hope resident Robert Nash.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the village, about 330 miles southwest of Utqiagvik.

Troopers said, according to the bureau’s preliminary investigation, Nash had been firing a rifle at residents and buildings in the community of nearly 900 people.

Staff at the local AC store in Point Hope, reached at midday Wednesday, said the village was on lockdown.

A responding borough police officer found Nash armed with a long gun on the outskirts of town, according to the trooper report.

“The officer gave commands to Nash to drop the firearm, however, he refused and pointed the weapon at the officer,” said the trooper report.  “Due to the actions of Nash, the NSBPD officer fired their duty weapon, striking Nash.”

Nash was taken immediately to the Point Hope clinic, where he died, said troopers. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Troopers said Nash’s family has been notified, and his body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Nash’s shooting is being examined by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. Its work will be reviewed by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KNOM’s Greg Knight contributed reporting.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

