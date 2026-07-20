Pre-trial for Juneau principal assault case delayed for a second time

Setting a trial date for a former Juneau school principal is delayed again.

John Paul was charged with assault in April following an incident with a student. Paul is accused of restraining a student in March. He was placed on administrative leave the same day.

Paul’s trial was already pushed back once in June. At a pre-trial hearing Monday at the Dimond Courthouse in Juneau, his defence attorney requested more time.

The former principal had led Yaakoosge Daakahidi High School and Montessori Borealis since 2023.

Former Harborview Elementary principal Scott Jonsson was hired to run the two schools and will start in the upcoming school year.

Paul’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for August 17.