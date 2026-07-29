After video of violent arrest, Juneau police pledged reform. 1 year later, what’s changed?

A short video of a Juneau police officer’s arrest of local resident Christopher Williams, Jr. shook the Juneau community this time last year.

The video spread quickly online, across social media platforms and national news outlets. It showed an interaction in which an officer, who was later identified as Brandon LeBlanc, attempted to handcuff Williams before slamming him to the ground. Williams then appeared to lie unconscious for the remainder of the video. He was medevaced out of town for a head injury.

Williams later filed a civil lawsuit against the City and Borough of Juneau as well as the officer. According to court documents, Williams suffered “severe, permanent physical impairment,” including a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull bone, ribs and collarbone.

The video prompted a public outcry from residents and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, as well as a protest seeking justice for Williams. Williams is a tribal citizen.

In an interview with KTOO, Juneau Chief of Police Derek Bos said the department has been implementing reforms since the arrest.

“Our goal is always transparency. That’s very important to me as the chief is being accountable and transparent to our public,” he said. “I think many people asked us hard questions, which is fair, and we expected that, and we need to answer those.

One of the biggest changes, Bos said, was that the department updated its policies for requesting priority medical assistance when someone loses consciousness or potentially overdoses. The department also refreshed officers on de-escalation tactics and crisis negotiation techniques.

But Bos said the department has not made any significant changes to its hiring practices.

“We continue to exceed best practices. We continue to exceed nationally accepted hiring standards, if you will. I do think we do a great job at vetting and hiring quality employees,” he said.

In the past, Bos has defended LeBlanc’s hiring. Before LeBlanc was hired in Juneau, a man sued the officer for excessive force and battery while he served on a police force in Louisiana. A jury there found LeBlanc not guilty.

JPD also committed to having conversations with the community, but Juneau police haven’t hosted any public forums for people to share their concerns. Bos said that was intentional.

“If we look at a forum where we have 500 people in the room, and one person answering questions and 500 people asking questions-is that conducive to healing? Is that conducive to forward progress?” he said. “As we look at that, we wanted to find a healthier way to care for those conversations.”

Bos said those talks are happening, though on a smaller scale.

Tlingit and Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson told KTOO he’d like to see more chances for the community to engage with the police about changes they’d like to see.

“Juneau is a strong community, and what you saw was a response not just from tribal citizens, but I think the community as a whole, that when this happened, it felt pretty unnecessary,” he said.

Peterson said the tribe is working with the Juneau Police Department to develop a cultural awareness and cultural sensitivity training for officers.

“I think everything boils down to respect,” he said. “Whether you’re a tribal citizen or any citizen or community member in Juneau, it comes down to respect.

It is unclear whether LeBlanc has returned to law enforcement elsewhere since he left JPD. He currently lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to court documents. KTOO attempted to reach out to him – as well as Williams – through their respective attorneys. Neither responded.

Last November, Williams filed a civil lawsuit against LeBlanc and the city. In June, an attorney representing LeBlanc asked a judge to dismiss it. A judge has not yet ruled on that motion.