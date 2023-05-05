KTOO

Coronavirus | NPR News

WHO ends global health emergency declaration for COVID-19

by

On Friday, World Health Organization director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated: “With great hope, I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency.” (Fabrice Coffrini /AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization has lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for COVID-19.

In a press conference on Friday, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “COVID-19 has been so much more than a health crisis, disrupting economies, travel, shattering businesses and plunging millions into poverty.”

He went on to state that for more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend and “this trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19.”

Then he made the pronouncement: “Therefore, with great hope, I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency.”

He also spoke of “the painful lessons we have learned,” emphasizing that “the investments we have made and the capacities we have built must not go to waste. We owe it to those we have lost. To leverage those investments, to build on those capacities, to learn those lessons and to transform that suffering into meaningful and lasting change. One of the greatest tragedies of COVID-19 is that it didn’t have to be this way.”

The end of the emergency declaration comes more than three years after Tedros announced it on Jan. 30, 2020. At the time, there were fewer than 10,000 cases of the virus, most of them in China.

Nearly seven million deaths from COVID-19 have been reported to WHO, Tedros said. More than 1 million of the deaths were in the United States alone. But Tedros emphasized that “we know the [death] total is several times higher, at least 20 million.”

During that time, the disease “turned our world upside down,” he said. But the landscape has changed dramatically. While new variants may still pose a threat, vaccines and boosters have helped reduce the death rate.

WHO has issued the public health emergency declaration seven times since 2005. The designation triggers a series of rules that guide response to threatening disease outbreaks, including the fast-tracking of tests and medicines.

The declaration for COVID-19 was the first time the WHO announced an international health emergency since an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Alaska’s COVID-19 situation has flattened out, but what should Alaskans do if they test positive now?

Zink says it's important for vulnerable people to get tested if they might have COVID because effective treatments are available now.

Juneau-Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant outflow pipe sign Gastineau Channel

Juneau's wastewater has four times as much COVID as the national average

This weekend marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of the global pandemic — and Juneau’s wastewater is awash with COVID. 

Alaska legislators on guard after multiple COVID cases are confirmed in the Capitol

The COVID-19 pandemic emergency may have officially ended, but the coronavirus is still having an effect on the Alaska Capitol.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications