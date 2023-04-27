April 27, 2023: Halo Halo Chef Talk – April Edition

On today’s show:
- This month’s segment of Halo Halo Chef’s Talk, facilitated by KTOO Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde with local chefs Aims Villanueva-Alf, owner of Black Moon Koven, Melvin Chirstobal, baker at In Bocca Al Lupo, and Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-owner of Zerelda’s Bistro
- A look at Friday’s Early Learning Fair with AEYC and Partners and Families for Children
- American Red Cross on the need for Disaster Action Team responders
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Tasha Elizarde, Halo Halo Chef’s Talk Host
- Aims Villanueva-Alf, Chef and Owner, Black Moon Koven
- Melvin Cristobal, Baker, In Bocca Al Lupo
- Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-owner of Zerelda’s Bistro
- Britta Tonnessen, Southeast Disaster Program Manager, American Red Cross
- Bryan Cassella, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross of Alaska
- Loren Jones, Volunteer, Red Cross Disaster Action Team
- Nikki Love, Community Engagement Coordinator, Southeast Alaska AEYC
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.