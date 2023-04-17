City Manager Rorie Watt to resign at the end of September

Rorie Watt is resigning as Juneau’s city manager at the end of September.

Watt has been city manager for seven years, a period when Juneau experienced rapid growth in tourism interrupted by the pandemic and began its economic recovery. He’s worked for the city for 30 years total.

“Not many people are lucky enough to be manager of their home town and it will soon be time for me to pursue other life interests,” he wrote in a letter to the Juneau Assembly. “CBJ is a fantastic team of employees and I am most proud of the strength of the organization.”

Watt wrote that Human Resources Director Dallas Hargrave and Deputy Manager Robert Barr will help the Assembly hire a new manager.

Watt’s resignation comes nearly two months after the city’s finance director, Jeff Rogers, announced he would leave his post.