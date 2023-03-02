KTOO

March 1, 2023: AWARE Women of Distinction 2023

by

The honorees in the photo are, from left to right: Kate Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, & Susan Bell. Photo Courtesy of Aware
AWARE Women of Distinction 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli Delaney chats with the honorees of the March 4, 2023 Women of Distinction event hosted by AWARE. They discuss their backgrounds, accomplishments, and what this award means to them.

The AWARE Women of Distinction for 2023 are:

  • Catherine “Kate” Wolfe, Prevention Program Manager at Family Promise Juneau

Also:

Full Episode March 1, 2023

KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Beth Weigel, Director of Juneau Douglas City Museum
  • Kathleen Harper, 12×12 Artist
  • Saralyn Tabachnick, Executive Director of AWARE
  • Susan Bell, President of McKinley Research Group
  • Jennifer “Jeni” Brown, Family & Community Engagement Specialist with Tlingit & Haida
  • LaRae Jones, Retired but works with the Juneau Pro-Choice Coalition and is a lifelong supporter of women’s reproductive rights.
  • Jon Heifetz, President, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited
  • Monica Southworth, Board Member, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

