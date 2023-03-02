March 1, 2023: AWARE Women of Distinction 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli Delaney chats with the honorees of the March 4, 2023 Women of Distinction event hosted by AWARE. They discuss their backgrounds, accomplishments, and what this award means to them.
The AWARE Women of Distinction for 2023 are:
Also:
- Juneau Douglas City Museum highlights upcoming March programs
- A preview of the Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s Fly Fishing Film Festival.
KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Beth Weigel, Director of Juneau Douglas City Museum
- Kathleen Harper, 12×12 Artist
- Saralyn Tabachnick, Executive Director of AWARE
- Susan Bell, President of McKinley Research Group
- Jennifer “Jeni” Brown, Family & Community Engagement Specialist with Tlingit & Haida
- LaRae Jones, Retired but works with the Juneau Pro-Choice Coalition and is a lifelong supporter of women’s reproductive rights.
- Jon Heifetz, President, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited
- Monica Southworth, Board Member, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.