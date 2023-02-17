Juneau celebrates Elizabeth Peratrovich Day by advocating for civil rights

Most years, on Feb. 16 – Elizabeth Peratrovich Day — the Alaska Native Sisterhood celebrates the anniversary of the passing of Alaskaʼs Anti-Discrimination Act first by visiting the gravesite of its advocate, Ḵaax̱gal.aat Elizabeth Peratrovich. Then they encourage Alaska Native activists to continue her work.

Jamainn Sʼeiltin Hasselquist, with the Alaska Native Sisterhood, went to Peratrovich and her husband’s graves a day earlier to shovel away the snow.

“We all have workplaces. We all can go into restaurants. We all can speak our language. And we’re all walking in the legacy of Elizabeth and her spirit. And so the intention today was to come together and let people speak,” Hasselquist said.

Peratrovich is credited with being the force that turned the favor of the legislature toward passing the Anti-Discrimination Act by challenging Alaska Legislators who were against the bill.

“When a brave person is standing in front of a maybe not-so-brave senator and they call him to task — that’s what happened, so we’re proud of her,” said Alaska Native Brotherhood Glacier Valley President Peter Naoroz.

Later, at the Capitol steps, the Alaska Native Sisterhood led a rally meant to bring attention to those carrying out Peratrovichʼs legacy.

“Some of you are holding signs, signs of important topics. But we don’t just see you as holding a sign,” Hasselquist said. “We see you moving in the spirit of Elizabeth. You are using your most powerful tools: your voice and your presence.”

Shaash Kwan Raven Svenson’s sign said “Aatlein gunalchéesh, Ḵaax̱gal.aat,” and thatʼs what this holiday is about for her, appreciating Peratrovich’s dedication to Alaska Native rights.

“Just being very grateful for the effects of that. All of that work was done for us today. And the freedoms that I get to enjoy because she’s stood up for it,” she said.

Svenson was there with the University of Southeast Alaska student group Wooch.een. Almería Alcantra was, too. Sheʼs been working in tribal advocacy since 2020.

“I think far too often Indigenous people are left out of the picture, but we’re here and we’ve been here and we’re not going anywhere,” they said.

The students said that Peratrovich inspires them in the work they do, like language revitalization efforts, advocacy for Alaska Native rights in legislation, and making room for Indigenous students in academia.

Part of that legacy is advocating for civil rights now, the students said, and the group held signs that supported bills like one financing mental health program funding in schools and another that would increase insurance coverage of contraceptives. The group advocated against a bill that limits school sports based on studentsʼ gender assigned at birth.