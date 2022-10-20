Juneau election results are final, with real estate disclosure repeal effective immediately

Juneau’s 2022 municipal election has been certified. The final results were posted Wednesday evening.

More than 9,000 people cast ballots in this year’s election, representing about a third of Juneau’s registered voters.

There were four propositions on the ballot, and two of them were too close to call on election night. The gaps widened for both as more ballots came in. In the end, Juneau voters decided not to borrow money for a new City Hall, but they did vote to repeal the city’s mandatory real estate disclosure.

Proposition 1, which asked voters to authorize the city to borrow up to $35 million to help pay for a new City Hall, failed by 246 votes.

Proposition 2, which asked voters to approve funding measures for city parks and infrastructure improvements, passed by a wide margin — as did Proposition 3, which authorized the extension of a 1% additional sales tax.

Proposition 4, a citizen initiative to repeal the mandatory disclosure of real estate sales prices, passed by more than 360 votes. The Juneau Assembly passed the measure in 2020 with the hopes that the information would improve the accuracy of property assessments. The referendum supporters who wanted it repealed called the requirement an invasion of privacy and claimed that requiring disclosures could lead to higher taxes.

The repeal became effective on Wednesday when the election was certified.

The Juneau Assembly will learn more about the election results at its next regular meeting on Monday. There are no new assembly members to swear in. Carole Triem, Greg Smith and Wade Bryson all ran unopposed to keep their seats.

Juneau School Board members Emil Mackey and Deedie Sorensen were also re-elected to their positions without facing challengers.