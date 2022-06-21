Young kids in Juneau could get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose this week

Juneau public health officials say they hope to have COVID-19 vaccines available for children under five by Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccine use for children as young as six months this weekend.

One shipment of Moderna vaccines has already arrived at the Juneau Public Health office, but they are waiting for Pfizer vaccines to arrive before opening appointments to Juneau’s youngest residents.

Vaccines will be available through the Juneau Public Health office, SEARHC and Juneau Urgent Care. Juneau Public Health offers vaccine clinics for all ages on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Juneau will receive 200 total doses — 100 Moderna and 100 Pfizer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.