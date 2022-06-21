KTOO

Coronavirus | Family | Health | Juneau

Young kids in Juneau could get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose this week

by

Ciara Sexton winces as Meghan DeSloover gives her a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School in Juneau on Nov. 9, 2021. She says getting her ears pierced was worse. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau public health officials say they hope to have COVID-19 vaccines available for children under five by Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccine use for children as young as six months this weekend.

One shipment of Moderna vaccines has already arrived at the Juneau Public Health office, but they are waiting for Pfizer vaccines to arrive before opening appointments to Juneau’s youngest residents.

Vaccines will be available through the Juneau Public Health office, SEARHC and Juneau Urgent Care. Juneau Public Health offers vaccine clinics for all ages on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Juneau will receive 200 total doses — 100 Moderna and 100 Pfizer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

CDC clears the way for vaccinations for children 6 months to 5 years old

An independent panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Saturday to recommend vaccinating all children in the age group with one of two separate COVID-19 vaccines.

A bar graph showing excess deaths in Alaska by month

Large portion of unexpected Alaska deaths in 2020 and 2021 directly tied to COVID-19

Pandemic increased premature deaths among non-elderly adults, report says.

A young girl getting a shot

Advisers to the FDA back COVID vaccines for the youngest children

The agency is expected to authorize the vaccines soon.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications