Special Olympics Torch Run: Juneau Police and athletes team up.

Fu Bao has been a Special Olympics athlete in Juneau for about 9 years and has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Olympics since 2015. His specialty is bowling, but his real talent may be his work as an enthusiastic spokesperson for Special Olympics. He and Juneau Police Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey work together in promoting the Torch Run, which is an important fundraiser for local Special Olympics programs.
Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Full show: UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: The growing need for skilled leadership in outdoor and adventure settings.
- Part 2: Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.
- Part 3: Garden Talk: The basics of fertilizing your plants.