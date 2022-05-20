KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast

COVID outbreak at Ketchikan Pioneer Home reaches 13 cases

by

""
The Ketchikan Pioneer Home is one of six in Alaska caring for older residents. (Photo by KRBD)

More than a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Ketchikan’s Pioneer Home. State health department spokesperson Clinton Bennett said in an email Thursday that 11 residents and two staff members had been diagnosed with the disease, with the latest testing positive on Wednesday.

Bennett says the outbreak has affected both residential floors of the 45-bed, state-run assisted living facility. He says visitors are allowed inside the facility but are limited to residents’ rooms.

Bennett says the first case in the outbreak was identified on Monday and that none of the positive patients have been hospitalized or died from the disease. The health department spokesperson says Pioneer Home staff are continuing to monitor the situation and testing any resident or staff member with symptoms for COVID-19.

Read next

Photo of the inside of the main entrance at Juneau Douglas High School Yadaa.at Kalé.

Juneau high schools see increase in COVID-19 cases following prom

Juneau’s two public high schools saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases following their proms. Masks were optional at both events.

First cruise ship in 3 years docks in Haines, where residents worry about COVID-19 coming ashore too

With little public data about COVID-19 cases on ships, some community members in Haines worry that the ships could also bring a surge in coronavirus cases.

FDA authorizes first COVID booster for children ages 5 to 11

The authorization makes all children in that age group who received their second shot at least five months ago eligible to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications