KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast | Tourism

Cruise ships visiting Alaska this summer will require most passengers to be vaccinated

by

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas docked at Ketchikan’s Berth 4 in 2021. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Federal COVID-19 protocols that were mandatory for last year’s cruise season are now optional, but cruise lines visiting Alaska are still expected to follow the voluntary guidelines for the coming season.

Ketchikan’s acting city manager, Lacey Simpson, says in a memo that all cruise lines scheduled to visit Ketchikan’s city-run downtown port have indicated they plan to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 protocols. Norwegian Cruise Line, which is scheduled to tie its ships up at a privately run port north of town in Ward Cove, has also said publicly that it’s opting in to the program.

As part of the voluntary program, cruise lines are encouraged to sign agreements with the ports they plan to visit outlining their COVID-19 protocols. One agreement between Royal Caribbean and a wide range of Alaska ports is up for Ketchikan City Council approval Thursday.

Under the proposal, 95% of crew and all eligible passengers 12 and older are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Passengers would be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. Shoreside workers who interact with cruise passengers and crew are also “highly encouraged” to be vaccinated.

With the start of the cruise season fast approaching, Ketchikan city officials are asking the council for the authority to sign similar agreements with other cruise lines.

Cruise Lines International Association executive Brian Salerno told KHNS last week that the cruise industry expects some 600 voyages to bring roughly 1.5 million passengers to the state this summer.

Large foreign-flagged cruise ships, which bring most passengers to Alaska, are also required to stop in Canada by federal law. Canadian authorities require all passengers 12 and older to be vaccinated and present a negative test.

Read next

A cruise ship moored at Skagway’s ore dock. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

Alaska should expect about as many visitors as in 2018 and 2019, cruise line rep says

The cruise industry says Alaska can expect about 1.5 million ship passengers to visit this season.

A White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad train in Skagway in 2017. (File photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

Canada relaxes border rules, but not enough for the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad

Skagway’s largest tour outfit, the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad, says its trains won’t cross the border this season.

A docked cruise ship

CDC drops its COVID-19 risk advisory for cruise ship travel

"While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings," the agency said in a statement to NPR.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications