Southeast State Fair brings the sound of music — and chainsaws — to Haines fairgrounds

Mid-day on Saturday, six musicians were set up on a walkway at the Haines fairgrounds, playing a lively tune for a growing crowd. The fiddler had a baby strapped to his chest, wearing ear protection.

The small ensemble was one of many that came to town for the Southeast Alaska State Fair. Aside from the near-constant music, the big draw on Saturday was a logging show. More than three hours in, there were still several events left to go – including women’s axe throwing.

The crowd cheered as Lilly Kamp’s axe hit her target, earning her four points. She later won the title.

“You think you know somebody. It turns out, they can throw axes like an assassin,” emcee Mads McNeil joked over the loudspeaker.

The winners each walked away with $75. In a post victory interview, Kamp said she planned to spend at least some of it on ice cream later.

Kamp is from Boone, North Carolina, and moved to Haines for the summer to work for Alaska Mountain Guides. Asked if she trained for the competition, she said: “Nope, not at all. I just come from the woods.”

After the axe throwing came one of the most anticipated – and most dangerous – events of the show: obstacle bucking. Competitors essentially have to walk a plank with a chainsaw in tow. But in this case, the plank is a narrow, wobbly log slanting upward from the ground.

Competitors have to run to the log, start their chainsaws and then make their way to the top without falling off. Several do fall. Those who make it to the end have to cut off the top of the log, turn off the saw, and dismount before sprinting to the finish line.

“Oh my god, don’t hurt yourself,” McNeil, the emcee, shouted out as competitor Jake Mason finished his turn in under a minute.

Chad Bieberich ultimately won with a time of 43 seconds. He attributed his success to the fact that he runs a local mill, but also to his somewhat controversial footwear: a brand new pair of studded boots.

“That sort of thing makes me really nervous. But it was fun, you get into it,” Bieberich said. “The shoes helped. Doing it for the job helps.”

The bleachers were packed for much of the show. But plenty else was also going on that day. Fairgoers scaled a nearby climbing wall, listened to music, rode the ferris wheel, and – despite the 70-degree weather – cruised down a mini sledding hill of donated ice.

Four-year-old Milo Kraft took full advantage of the summertime powder while his dad, Graham Kraft, who was helping run the hill, watched.

“He’s done like 30 laps,” said the older Kraft, laughing.