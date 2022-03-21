Juneau newspaper advocates for people experiencing homelessness

About every other month outside of Foodland IGA in downtown Juneau, Brian Buchman hands out a newspaper called The Homeless Changed.

Buchman started the paper two years ago on March 15, 2020 and it is now on its 11th edition. Stories come from both Buchman and other people in the community who experience homelessness.

“They give me a writing they’d like to see in the paper or I transcribe it for them while they explain it because they may have difficulty writing it,” Buchman said.

They cover topics like the general morale of the community of people experiencing homelessness and the policies that impact them. The paper advocates for people in the community and is created to support them.

One of the stories in the last edition is about ideas for long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness in Juneau.

Buchman gives out a black and white version of the paper for free and the color version is a $3 suggested donation.

He said he has gotten a lot of support for the paper so far from businesses and the people who buy the paper.

“People are so generous,” Buchman said. “People give $20 bills for color editions when they’re only asked to do a $3 suggested donation. People have given $50 bills for a color edition and sometimes, even over these two years, higher amounts.”

Buchman is hoping to hand out the latest issue of the paper late this week or early next week outside of Foodland IGA. The paper is also available online through the crowdfunding platform Patreon.