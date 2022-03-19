KTOO

Coronavirus | Tourism | Transportation

Canada will end its COVID testing requirement for vaccinated travelers on April 1

by

The Fraser Border Crossing in Fraser, B.C. (Photo by Mike Swasey/KHNS)

Canadian officials have announced that COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada by land, water or air.

Right now, travelers entering or returning to Canada must have a negative PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test that’s clinically administered. That changes on April 1.

Haines Tourism Director Steven Auch says it’s a major change that will ease travel across the border.

“People here that want to go into Canada or Canadians who want to come down and return, it makes it easier for them to be able to do so,” Auch said.

Travelers are still required to be fully vaccinated.

Canada will also still require U.S. travelers to complete the ArriveCAN process and show proof of vaccination to enter the country.

Auch says Haines is ready to welcome Canadian travelers — and anyone traveling between the Alaska Marine Highway into Canada and up to Alaska.

“Hopefully, we’ll see more people come down,” Auch said. “And the big part for the summer, too, is that it makes it a lot easier for anybody, not just Canadians, but anybody wanting to do any road travel, to be able to drive through Canada to get here.”

Although fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter Canada, questions remain about how tour companies will handle the ArriveCan requirement for tour groups.

KHNS - Haines

KHNS is our partner station in Haines. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Luke Dihle, RN at Bartlett Hospital, leaves a triage tent near the entrance of the hospital on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

State fines Juneau's Bartlett Hospital for COVID safety violations after whistleblower report

Hospital staff tipped off the state, leading investigators to find the city-owned hospital’s health and safety program inadequate. They issued more than a dozen citations. 

US Sen. Sullivan tests positive for COVID

According to his press office, the Alaska Republican is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

""

Pfizer-BioNTech will seek authorization for second COVID booster for older adults

Evidence has been mounting that the protection from three shots has faded with time, especially against the omicron variant.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications