Canada will end its COVID testing requirement for vaccinated travelers on April 1

Canadian officials have announced that COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada by land, water or air.

Right now, travelers entering or returning to Canada must have a negative PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test that’s clinically administered. That changes on April 1.

Haines Tourism Director Steven Auch says it’s a major change that will ease travel across the border.

“People here that want to go into Canada or Canadians who want to come down and return, it makes it easier for them to be able to do so,” Auch said.

Travelers are still required to be fully vaccinated.

Canada will also still require U.S. travelers to complete the ArriveCAN process and show proof of vaccination to enter the country.

Auch says Haines is ready to welcome Canadian travelers — and anyone traveling between the Alaska Marine Highway into Canada and up to Alaska.

“Hopefully, we’ll see more people come down,” Auch said. “And the big part for the summer, too, is that it makes it a lot easier for anybody, not just Canadians, but anybody wanting to do any road travel, to be able to drive through Canada to get here.”

Although fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter Canada, questions remain about how tour companies will handle the ArriveCan requirement for tour groups.