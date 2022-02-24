Juneau is trading pandemic restrictions for other tools as case rates fall

Among Alaska’s major cities, Juneau has kept up some of the most restrictive protective measures throughout the pandemic. Now it’s relaxing the rules while it increases access to public health tools for residents.

The Juneau Public Health Center is kind of a one-stop shop for all the proven defenses against COVID-19. You can grab masks and test kits or walk in to vaccine appointments. It’s all free.

If a public health initiative is measured by how much the community uses it, this is doing well. The first day Juneau offered masks, about 300 people showed up and cleaned out the stock.

Even on this average day, lots of people drop by for supplies. Gabriel Quinones and Jamie Campbell came by for masks because they got too pricey on the internet.

They say they’re still masking, but have loosened up on other things.

“We kind of go out a little bit more,” Quinones said. “But we’re still practicing most of the social distancing and precautions that we have taken since the COVID pandemic started.”

Marlin Bowles also came in for a pack of KN95 masks. He says he hasn’t expanded his bubble, and he still doesn’t go out to eat, but he and his wife do shop and use the pool.

“I don’t think that I’m going to be in public places without a mask anytime soon. I just want to see what’s happening. I fear that states like Alaska may unmask too soon,” he said.

Juneau has hewn closely to CDC pandemic guidelines. But this month, the state’s pandemic poster child dropped mask mandates for vaccinated folks, and city officials say they’re envisioning a day when they relax regulations even further.

Test kits and masks are available at locations all over town, not just the public health center — libraries, the police station, City Hall. Another shipment of 24,000 KN-95s is arrived this week.

“I think adhering to these risk mitigation factors has really benefited our community,” said Alison Gottschlich, the nurse manager for the Juneau Public Health Center.

“I think, overall, throughout this pandemic, we have been really fortunate to have typically lower case rates, lower hospitalizations, higher testing rates, and we have a really nice high vaccine rate locally as well.”

So restrictions are easing, but that’s after some of the more aggressive masking requirements in the state. Juneau schools have masked since in person classes resumed last year. There’s a nearly 80% vaccination rate.

A recent study by the local regional hospital found Juneauites were more than 60% less likely than other Alaskans to die from COVID-19 just because they live here.

And people are still getting vaccinated.

“We still see people getting my first doses. Yeah. Which is a wonderful.”

Gottschlich estimates about 60 people a week come into the public health center for the jab—whether it’s the first, second, or a booster.

If states that drop restrictions are letting the public fight the virus on its own, Juneau’s approach is to heavily arm the public and then let them fight the virus. It’s been working.

“I think that’s just a case study, and how much how much can change and how the nature of the virus can change,” said Robert Barr, the city’s deputy city manager. He runs Juneau’s emergency operations center.

Barr says omicron is simply a different variant than we’ve seen before. And at this point in the pandemic, a city with a very high case rate can still be only at moderate risk for COVID-19. He wouldn’t have expected that six months ago.

“I would have been shocked, right, I would have been like… There’s no way. We can’t deal with numbers that are that high.”

Some cities and states in the Lower-48 have dropped restrictions. Barr said he thinks Juneau is moving at a reasonable pace. But like Marlin Bowles at the Public Health Center, he’s thinking about the consequences of dropping restrictions too soon.

“I don’t think we are, but COVID has surprised us before,” he said.

It’s been three weeks since the city dropped mask requirements for vaccinated people. Local hospital operations are normal. Case counts continue to drop.